Bedford Modern School student named as Bedfordshire anti-bullying ambassador

Bedford Modern School student Molly Kemble was named the Bedfordshire anti-bullying ambassador for the National Anti-Bullying Youth Board.

The National Anti-Bullying Youth Board is part of the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign which aims to help children across the country tackle bullying in their schools and communities.

Molly will meet with the Youth Board in January at their London headquarters to share and learn ideas on how to tackle bullying.

Throughout the year she will also have the opportunity to speak at national events, inform the public about the programme and meet some of the board’s supporters including His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

Molly, 14, is a member of the BMS Student Government and she said: “I have had experiences with bullying in the past and I hate the idea of knowing my classmates could be going through something similar or even worse.

“I was so excited when I was offered a position to be an ambassador, I’m looking forward to raising awareness for such a great cause.”

Tim Foster from Bedford Modern School, said: “Molly has taken a lead role in the school’s anti-bullying group since it started in September 2015. “She has helped establish anti-bullying boards in various common rooms on which students can pledge to stand up to bullying by signing their name. “Molly’s mature and sensitive approach to this cause is a credit to her and we look forward to supporting her in her involvement with the Anti-Bullying Youth Board.”