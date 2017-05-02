Bedford Modern School announces new headteacher

Alex Tate has been appointed as Bedford Modern School’s new Headmaster and will join the school in September at the beginning of the new academic year. Current Headmaster Michael Hall will leave the school, and the UK, to lead Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis (WSO), Dubai, as their CEO and Principal.

Mr Tate has been the Deputy Head at St John’s School, Leatherhead from 2014 after spending three years at Abingdon School, where he ran a day and boarding house and more than four years at Dulwich College as a teacher of History and subsequently Head of Politics.

Mr Tate said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as Headmaster of Bedford Modern School from September 2017.

“The school has flourished under the headship of Michael Hall and I am excited to have the opportunity to build on this success and lead the school forward in the next phase of development. I

“n particular I have been struck by the friendly and welcoming atmosphere at BMS and am looking forward to getting to know pupils, staff and parents in person.”

Sally Peck, Bedford Modern School’s Chair of Governors added: “I am delighted that Alex Tate will be joining the School as its new Headmaster and I speak on behalf of everyone at BMS when I say how much we look forward to working with him.

“I am also enormously grateful to Michael Hall who has made such a significant contribution to BMS’s success during the past eight years.”