Bedford midwives welcome four New Year’s Day babies

Bedford Hospital midwives were delighted to welcome the arrival of four babies born on New Year’s Day 2017.

One of the beautiful bundles of joy to arrive was Sophie Inara Drew Strand, a baby girl who was born at 11.25am on January 1, a daughter for Dr Russ and Nikki Strand - their daughter weighed in at 5lbs 12oz.

Dr Strand said: “What an amazing way to start the New Year and this birth follows a great family tradition – my sister was born on my grandmother’s birthday and now little Sophie was born her grandfather’s birthday.

“To say my father is ecstatic about our new family member is an understatement.

“Nikki and I would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital, we are over the moon with our new little family.”

Acting director of nursing and patient services at Bedford Hospital, Tracey Brigstock said: “It was a busy day for everyone on Sunday and we are absolutely delighted and thankful to have helped bring four adorable babies into the world on New Year’s Day.

“Big congratulations to all the parents on their new arrivals, what a fantastic way to start the New Year and thanks to all our incredible staff for working over the holiday period.”