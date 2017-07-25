Bedford man sentenced following ‘concerning incident’ in Milton Keynes

Two men have been sentenced following an incident in a Milton Keynes shopping centre last November.

On the evening of November 30, James Bennett, aged 39, of Warwick Avenue, Bedford and Fadhali Mbarouke, 38, from Milton Keynes were seen running through the shopping centre whilst holding weapons.

Bennett was carrying a knife and Mbarouke was holding a large metal pole that he had taken from a nearby restaurant.

Both men ran inside McDonalds, where they continued to threaten each other with the weapons, causing members of the public to vacate the area.

They then caused each other injuries, and both needed hospital treatment.

Bennett and Mbarouke was charged in January. They pleaded guilty to the offence.

At the sentencing, Bennett was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and Mbarouke was issued a two month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Following the court appearance, investigating officer Kim McHugh said: “This was a concerning incident for the community at the time of the offence, of two men running through a very public area whilst holding offensive weapons.

“I wanted to reassure our communities that the matter was thoroughly investigated, and as a result, both offenders have now been prosecuted for their actions.”