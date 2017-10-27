Bedford man jailed for sexually abusing young girl

A Bedford man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl in the early 2000s.

Alan Garcia-Morgan, 54, of Thurlestone Close, was sentenced yesterday October 26, at St Albans Crown Court after being found guilty of four counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 during a trial in August.

Garcia-Morgan sexually abused the girl on a number of occasions in Bedfordshire throughout 2000 and 2001.

In 2015 the victim decided to contact Bedfordshire Police to report the abuse and an investigation was launched – that subsequently led to Garcia-Morgan being arrested and charged.

Investigation Officer, Tony Arrow, from the child and vulnerable adult abuse unit, said: “We will not tolerate child sexual abuse and we’re determined to bring people like Garcia-Morgan, who choose to abuse children in the worst possible way, to justice.

“We’re pleased that the victim found the strength to come forward and report his abhorrent actions and although this can never make up for being abused, we hope that she now feels that justice has been done.

“The sentence shows that sexual abuse is taken seriously, no matter how much time has passed, and I hope that it encourages others to come forward and speak out about abuse.”

To report child sexual abuse, contact police on 101.

You can also contact the NSPCC for advice and support on 0808 800 5000.