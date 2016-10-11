Bedford man jailed for sexual grooming of a teenager

A man has been jailed for the sexual grooming of a teenager from Northamptonshire.

Christopher Bygraves, 55, of Richbell Court, Bedford, was given a five-year sentence at Northamptonshire Crown Court and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The sentencing follows an investigation by the RISE (Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation) team, led by Detective Inspector Richard Tompkins.

He said: “This was a classic case of child sexual exploitation (CSE), where the young victim was given gifts and groomed over a period of time by a significantly older man who did so for his own sexual gratification.

“Reducing CSE is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and our partner agencies who are working hard to support victims and bring to justice anybody who exploits children in this despicable way.

“Any young person regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity and sexuality can be at risk of being sexually exploited.

“I would urge anyone with any concerns about themselves or someone they know to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the Child Safeguarding Team on 0300 1261000.”