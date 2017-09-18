Bedford man jailed for 15 years following brutal attack

A Bedford man has been jailed for 15 years after a brutal attack which left four people with life-changing injuries.

Nisar Ahmed, 32, of Hurst Grove, was sentenced on Friday (15 September) following a trial at Luton Crown Court in June.

Ahmed was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of a knife. The offences related to an attack in the early hours of December 11 2016, when Ahmed violently assaulted the group, inflicting large slash wounds to their faces, hands and bodies.

The judge branded Ahmed as a dangerous offender and ruled that on his release he will spend an extended period of time on licence of four years.

Investigation Officer Julia Hinson said: “I’m pleased Ahmed has been handed a lengthy sentence and will face a substantial time behind bars for his nasty and vicious actions. Violence will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and we are committed to taking dangerous people off our streets.

“Ahmed’s actions have had devastating consequences to the lives’ of others. Carrying knives has serious consequences and I hope this sentence acts as a warning to others.”

For more information about knife crime, including where to find your nearest knife disposal bin, visit the Bedfordshire Police website.