Bedford man jailed after sexually assaulting woman in hotel gym

A woman has been praised for her bravery in speaking out after she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Luton.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 26 in the hotel gym. The woman was exercising when she was approached by a drunk man who made lewd comments towards her and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape.

Kealey O’Kane, 34, of Alder Wynd, Bedford, was convicted of sexual assault following a trial and has today (Tuesday) been sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years. He was also ordered to pay £1,750 court costs.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales said: “I would like to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report this unacceptable attack. Being under the influence of alcohol is absolutely no excuse for harassing and assaulting someone and I’m pleased that he has been found guilty by the courts.

“We will not tolerate sexual assault and are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice, while providing the best possible support to victims.”