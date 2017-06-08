Bedford man hid a camera to film sex sessions with teenage girl

A Bedford man secretly filmed a young woman as he had sex with her, a court was told this week.

Jonpaul Pasqualone installed a hidden camera during sex sessions with the 18-year-old and then threatened to post them on social media websites.

Pasqualone, 33, from Risborough Road in Bedford, is on trial at Luton Crown Court where he denies a charge of recording a person doing a private act.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told the jury the charge concerned a “short and unhappy” relationship between the defendant and the girl during 2014.

“This defendant secretly recorded an 18-year-old woman while she was engaged in sexual activity with him,” he said

Mr Mulgrew described Pasqualone, who was much older than his victim, as “demanding, verbally threatening and manipulative.”

He said Pasqualone had hidden the camera in his bedroom during sex romps with the young woman .

The court was told it was clear from the images that she hadn’t been aware she was being filmed.

“What was going on was that he was taking advantage of a young girl to record her in sexually compromising positions,” said Mr Mulgrew.

The jury heard Pasqualone then threatened to post the images on social media sites in order to coerce and pressure the girl into further sex.

She eventually made a complaint to the police about what was happening and officers found material on Pasqualone’s computer which showed him and the woman engaged in sexual activity.

Giving evidence, the woman, who is now 21, told the court she had met Pasqualone in July 2014 and he claimed he was a nutritionalist and a personal trainer.

She said at the beginning of their relationship he told her he could improve her figure and asked her to send him two pictures of her stomach, which she did.

> The case is proceeding.