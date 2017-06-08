Bedford man cleared of threatening to put sexual images of teen online

A Bedford man accused of threatening to put images of himself having sex with a young woman on the Internet has been cleared of voyeurism.

Jonpaul Pasqualone was accused of telling the 18-year-old he would post the videos online unless she agreed to have more sex with him.

But the 33-year-old, from Risborough Road, told Luton Crown Court that the girl had consented to the filming.

A jury cleared him of recording a person doing a private act.

After the verdict, prosecutor Martin Mulgrew asked Judge Nigel Lithman QC to make a post acquittal restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman or her family for 5 years.

The defence did not oppose the application and the judge made the order.