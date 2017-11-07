Bedford man charged with robbery, burglary and fraud

A 38-year-old man from Bedford has been charged with a string of offences including burglary, robbery and fraud.

Deividas Zvironas, of De Havilland Avenue, Bedford, is charged with two counts of robbery. One took place on 26 September where an elderly male had his wallet stolen on Spurgeon Score in Lowestoft and a second robbery that took place on 30 September on Bevan Street in Lowestoft. He is also charged with an incident of fraud using a stolen bank card that also took place on 30 September.

He is also charged with three burglaries that took place on 8 October, two incidents of theft from a person and an attempted theft from person that all also took place on 8 October in Lowestoft.

Zvironas is also charged with four burglaries and one attempted burglary in the Bedford and Kempston areas of Bedfordshire which happened between 12 October and 26 October.

He is due to appear before Luton Magistrates’ Court today (7 November).