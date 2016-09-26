Bedford man charged for dangerous driving following high speed police chase

A dangerous driver who rammed an armed police car during a 100mph chase has been jailed.

Mohammed Islam, 21, was in his BMW car with a number of passengers when police began chasing him in Kempston.

He was pursued through Biggleswade, along the A1 and through Bedford town centre on August bank holiday Monday this year.

During the chase Islam, of Bedford, drove the wrong way round two roundabouts, swerved over both sides of the road while he drove in excess of 100mph.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw, said: “They were eventually able to block the vehicle’s path but it swerved violently to the right and rammed the police car. It continued to accelerate to push its way out but was ultimately brought to a standstill.”

It was later discovered that he was on bail for dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol, and in breach of a suspended prison sentence for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Islam was jailed for 22 months and banned from driving for three years after his release at Luton crown court on Friday.

Judge Michael Kay QC said: “The sort of dangers presented by those who drive in this manner are seen every day in the newspapers. They cause serious injury and at times death.

“They are a nightmare for any lawful road user, and at some point I suspect Parliament will decide the sentences should go up.”

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said the first episode of bad driving was in the early hours of March 21 this year in Bedford, where Islam almost crashed head on with a police car.

He abandoned his BMW but was arrested shortly after and was found to have almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

He was bailed until May to appear at Luton magistrates’ court but failed to turn up.

In April he was given the suspended sentence for the drug offence.

But on August 29, police responded to an incident at the BP garage, and deployed an armed response vehicle.

Richard Purchase, defending said Islam had been remanded in custody since the incident.

He added: “He does not enjoy the experience at all and is finding it very difficult. It is definitely having a deterrent effect on him.”

In total Islam pleaded guilty to two charges of dangerous driving, one of driving with excess alcohol, two of having no licence, two of having no insurance, one of failing to stop for police, one of possessing cannabis, one of failing to surrender and being in breach of a suspended sentence.