Bedford man avoids jail after attack on girlfriend

A man who smashed his girlfriend over the head with a car wheel brace has avoided jail.

Michelle Pope, who suffered a bleeding head wound and bruising, wrote to the court insisting boyfriend John Kinsella was not guilty.

Kinsella, 44, had previously admitted causing actual bodily harm to Ms Pope in his black Mercedes last December.

Another motorist had alerted police after she spotting the Mercedes driver making “punching motions”.

The motorist then saw the Mercedes passenger sit up and noticed she was covered in blood.

Police stopped the car the same night and saw the passenger was still bleeding from a head wound.

She also had bruising around her eyes and reddening to the bridge of her nose.

Officers viewed the attack on CCTV and Ms Pope confirmed she had been “smacked” on the head with a wheel brace.

When arrested Kinsella, who lives at Crown Quay, Prebend Street, Bedford, made no comment.

Ms Pope did not provide a statement to police, the court was told. She later wrote a letter to the Luton Crown Court judge saying Kinsella was not guilty and she wanted to marry him.

Last Thursday, March 30, Kinsella was sentenced to 15 months’ prison, suspended for 18 months.

He appeared via video link from Bedford jail.

Kinsella had also pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in the form of a wheel brace. He further admitted driving with no insurance and failing to surrender to custody on a previous hearing in January this year.

He was issued with six points for driving with no insurance, ordered to work 40 hours unpaid and to pay £1,700 in costs, plus a victim surcharge.

The court was told he had 11 convictions for 14 previous offences.

At least one of the convictions was for assautling a police officer.