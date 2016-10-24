Bedford leisure centre showcases £1.3m renovatation in grand opening

Robinson Pools and Fitness celebrated the opening of its £1.3m redevelopment by holding a family open day on Saturday to give the community the chance to try everything it has to offer.

The leisuire centre on Park Avenue, Bedford is now operated by Fusion Lifestyle, a registered charity which provides quality sport, leisure and fitness activities to local communities.

Fusion Lifestyle is working alongside Bedford Borough Council and the fun-packed day kicked off with an official opening, hosted by the Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson.

Families had a chance to have fun making a splash in the newly renovated 33.3m pool, utilising the newly upgraded high-spec changing facilities and checking out all the top of the range facilities.

The centre has had a complete overhaul and now has a fitness suite with the latest and best fitness equipment, featuring over 100 stations.

Three new fitness studios which will hold over 100 classes a week, a dedicated indoor cycling studio and a new training studio that offers specialist high intensity small group classes using personal heart rate monitors.

The centre also has a new Bickel’s Yard café featuring a new menu packed with a balanced choice of delicious and nutritious meals and snacks, and drinks served by Costa Coffee, the perfect place for members to relax after their workout.

General manager Paul Jeyes, said: “We are so happy to finally open the doors to the new centre. “We have worked hard to get it ready for the grand opening to ensure that we are offering first class facilities in the Bedford area.

“The centre has been transformed and we are really looking forward to welcoming new users into the redeveloped centre to see the make-over for themselves, we can guarantee that visitors will not be disappointed.”

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, said: “It’s fantastic to see the difference this major investment has made.

“Our leisure facilities are being upgraded and made fit for the future, I would encourage everyone to come along and have a look at what’s on offer here at Robinson Pools and Fitness Centre.”