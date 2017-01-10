Bedford i-lab welcomes new businesses

This New Year Bedford i-lab, based in the successful Priory Business Park, is pleased to welcome a number of new businesses.

Operated by Bedford Borough Council, Bedford i-lab provides flexible and affordable office accommodation tailored towards innovative and exciting businesses including start-ups.

Located in Bedford’s most prestigious business setting, Priory Business Park, i-lab serves as a base for those looking to grow their innovative businesses and ideas.

With spaces small enough for one or two people or large enough for a team of 20 people, Bedford i-lab has a tremendous commercial presence.

Since 2006, the centre has been home to over 250 expanding businesses developing innovative ideas, from start-ups to businesses evolving.

The new tenants include, the Church Agency, a creative industry consultancy and Medisa Services Ltd, a provider of medical and clinical information to the pharmaceutical, bio-technology and medical device industry.

Relocating to the i-lab are manufacturers Tectonic Elements Ltd who make audio & electronic components who were formerly based in St Neots, as well as medical diagnostics company Map Sciences Ltd, previously of Witney Oxfordshire.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson, said: “If the i-lab and its tenants are succeeding it is another measure of the vitality of the local economy, so it’s great news that occupancy is above 90 per cent and new businesses are moving here from outside the Borough.

“The i-lab is unique in the flexibility it offers to small and growing firms.

“It’s been great to see so many tenants grow in the i-lab and even outgrow it in many cases, over the years.

“We wish the new tenants every success, and offer them a very warm welcome to this unique business centre.”

For more information visit www.bedfordi-lab.com