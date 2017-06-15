Bedford hospital receives donation for new play area thanks to T&C report

In response to the article in the T&C earlier this year, the Bedford Lions Club have generously donated £2,000 to the Friends of Bedford Hospital towards a new £28,000 play area for Riverbank Children’s and Teenagers’ Ward.

Riverbank’s existing courtyard playground is 20 years old and no longer meets current safety standards.

The new outdoor play area will be all on one level for safety, with a colourful soft surface throughout.

It is hoped that the work will be completed this summer.

A variety of play equipment will suit all ages from toddlers to teenagers, seating will be provided for parents and carers and the new play area will enable young patients to regain fitness and confidence while they recover from illness or operations.

The photo, taken at Riverbank Ward, shows the presentation of the cheque for £2,000 on Friday 9th June 2017 by Bedford Lions Club President, Elinor Ashby.

Paediatric Sister Helen Lindsay-Clarke said: “This really is so very exciting!

“What was once just an idea is becoming a reality and we are so grateful for all of your help.

“We do indeed feel very supported, and as someone who has never attempted to fundraise an amount like this I am completely blown away by people’s generosity.”