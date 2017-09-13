BEDFORD HOSPITAL MERGER WITH LUTON: MPs give cautious welcome

Both Mohammad Yasin and Alistair Burt have offered a guarded welcome to the news, as long as they receive proper assurances.

Labour MP Mr Yasin, who represents Bedford and Kempston, said: ‘As with all NHS decisions, the devil is in the detail, which I don’t believe anyone has yet.

“I have always said, Bedford hospital needs full maternity, paediatrics and A&E, anything less would be unacceptable to me and to my constituents.”

Conservative Alistair Burt, MP for North East Beds, was more upbeat.

He said: “The uncertainty has lasted too long, and we need more detail on how a merged Bedfordshire wide hospital Trust might work, but in principle bringing the resources of Luton & Dunstable and Bedford together should be good news for our area.”