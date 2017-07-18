Bedford High Street cordoned off due to gas leak

Properties in Bedford High Street were cordoned closed off last night (July 17) while engineers worked to fix a gas leak near Barclays bank. (July 17)

Police received calls from the public at around 7pm about a smell of gas and contacted Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) who carried out checks of nearby properties. They discovered fluctuating levels of gas in the atmosphere and cordoned off the area, BFRS monitored the explosive limits of the gas while working with Bedfordshire Police to inform occupants to stay inside their properties while the National Grid engineers dealt with the leak.

Further investigations found that there was a gas leak on end cap of a six inch low pressure main. National grid engineers secured this and made it safe while fire crews stood by to provide assistance. The incident was closed at 11.16pm.

Group Commander Darren Cook, who was in charge of the incident, said: “The public identified the smell of gas and contacted the police who called us at 19.18 last night. We identified that there was an elevated concentration of gas in the air in the area near to Barclays bank. We worked alongside the police to ensure the public were safe and kept informed of the situation. National Grid engineers arrived and stopped the leak and repaired the pipe that was leaking.”

Last week we reported how Bedford faced a “week of chaos” due to engnieers starting work on replacing gas mains along the High Street.

The work, which will mean both lanes are closed to traffic, was due to start yesterday and take FIVE days.