Bedford girl Candice in the final of the Great British Bake Off

After impressing Paul and Mary week-after-week, local lady Candice Brown has secured a spot in the final of this year’s competition.

Candice works in Bedford as a PE teacher and was one of the favourites straight out of the blocks.

Three time star baker, Candice, caught the public’s attention with her statement lipstick, vintage style and flavour combinations.

Last week she was praised across the board for her delicate patisserie treats and will go on to the series seven finale alongside fellow finalists Jane and Andrew.

To find out who takes the top spot, the final is on Wednesday on BBC1 at 8pm.