Bedford flourist wins regional award

Fleurette Florists have won a national bouquet for their wedding flowers.

The long established business in Harpur Street won the English Wedding Eastern Region award at an event held in Manchester.

Peter Vincent and Claire Polhill accepted the award on behalf of their top team who prepare not just beautiful bridal bouquets, but stylish decorations for wedding venues.

Claire said: “This was a new awards especially for the wedding industry and as we think our team produce work which is quite outstanding we decided to give it a go.

“Weddings are an important part of any florist business and so we were delighted to bring back the certificate to Bedford.”

As well as weddings, Fleurettes, organises bouquet deliveries evenings and weekends, decoration of venues for all occasions, office and organisational planting and funeral flowers.

For more information visit: www.fleurette-florist.co.uk