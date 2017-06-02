Bedford flat ‘completely destroyed’ in blaze

Firefighters were called to a fire in a fourth floor flat on Harpur Street, Bedford yesterday.

The fire was in one of two flats on the fourth floor.

The crews quickly gained access and used fire hoses and a covering jet to tackle the blaze.

The flat was completely destroyed by fire and there was smoke damage to the first and second floors of the building.

Station Commander Paul Goddard said: “Firefighters arrived quickly at the scene and as a priority made sure that all residents in the flats were safe.

“They then identified the site of the fire and prevented it spreading further into other parts of the building.

“It is thought that an electrical fault was the likely cause of the fire.”