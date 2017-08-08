Bedford firefighters search for new recruits

If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter then now is the best time to make that dream come true.

A campaign for new recruits to join Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will launch on Friday, August 18.

Beds Fire and Rescue working hard.

Future recruits have the chance to apply to the service before being shortlisted to complete a 13-week training course in June 2018.

Requirements to apply include living in Bedfordshire, being 18 or over, having a full driving license, and being fit and able to swim.

A spokesman from the service said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community and is particularly keen to employ more women and people from under-represented sections of its community.”

Qualities that the service are searching for include a committment to a safer community, an understanding of health, safety and welfare, and someone who is highly motivated and a great communicator.

Successful candidates will need to be available to serve at any fire station in the county and will need to have a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) clearance.

Applications close at midday on Friday, September 8.

If you are interested then visit the Beds Fire recruitment page at http://www.bedsfire.com