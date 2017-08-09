Bedford Fire Station hosts a family-fun open day

It might not be your usual day out, but Bedford Fire Station’s open day on Sunday, August 13 promises fun for all the family.

Local firefighters are welcoming young and old to come along and get to know their local station and learn about fire safety.

There will be other fun activities on offer, such as a bouncy castle for children, a fire cadets obstacle course, and a virtual simulator car.

Station Commander, Ivan Finch says “Everyone is welcome and everyone’s invited. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“We are starting a recruitment campaign for wholetime firefighters on 18 August so it’s a great opportunity for people who might want to become a firefighter to come along and find out more, or anyone who hasn’t thought about it seeing what we do for their community.

Find out more about becoming a Bedfordshire firefighter here.