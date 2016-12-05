Bedford embankment turned into a sea of Santa’s in annual Santa Run

Residents were out in force on Sunday for the annual Bedford Santa Run to raise money for Keech Hospice.

Almost 400 people entered the run to help the local charity which provides care for thousands of children and families.

Lynn Russell, events fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care, said: “Thank you to the 400 Santas who made this year’s Keech Hospice Care Santa Run at Bedford Embankment the biggest yet.

“What a brilliant sight they made, Keech is Bedfordshire’s children’s hospice and many people are often surprised to hear we are a charity and rely on our amazing community for 70 per cent of the £5.2 million we need to raise every year continue to provide our excellent care not only at the hospice itself, but in patients own homes, schools and hospitals – wherever support is needed most.

“Thanks to sea of Santa’s who ran, walked and jogged their way around Bedford Embankment – you were brilliant.

“Please do get your sponsorship money into Keech Hospice Care as soon as you can so we can continue to help more children at a time in their lives they need it most.

“At this stage, we estimate through the pledges received, Keech Hospice Care’s Bedford Santa Run will raise approximately £20,000.”