Bedford drug duo spend Christmas behind bars

Two drug dealers spent Christmas behind bars after an investigation by detectives into the supply of drugs in Bedford.

The two men were sentenced at Luton Crown Court and officers have warned that their drugs crackdown doesn’t stop here.

Jilal Kabir (pictured), 24, of Bents Close, Clapham, was sentenced to four years after admitting supplying heroin and cocaine.

Sayad Miah, 27, of Woburn Road, Bedford, was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment after admitting he supplied heroin.

Miah and Kabir were sentenced alongside a third man.

Nawab Ali Ahmed, 21, of the same address as Miah, was sentenced to two years suspended for 12 months and ordered to work unpaid in the community for 250 hours after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The case follows a four month investigation by Bedfordshire Police into the supply of drugs in Bedford.

The men were arrested in July when a number of officers made dawn raids in Woburn Road and Bents Close where they recovered assorted drugs paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey, said: “We will not tolerate those who bring harm to our communities by pedalling illicit and dangerous substances.

“This sentencing sends out a clear message to drug dealers in the county that you will be caught and you will be prosecuted.”