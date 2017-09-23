Bedford Daycare Hospice wins £4k funding for vital refurbishment

Bedford Daycare Hospice has been awarded £4,000 of funding to help refurbish its home.

The generous donation came from The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need.

The funding will be used towards the cost of refurbishing the hospice's day lounge and conservatory, including painting and decorating.

Jinny Shoosmith, from Bedford Daycare Hospice, said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much needed funds to support our charity.

"We are an independent charity providing holistic care to patients suffering with life limiting conditions in North and Mid Bedfordshire. We offer support from the point of diagnosis through treatment and onto remission or palliative care.

"We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the fundraising – it’s been a great help to us.”

Jamie Goodman, manager of the Screwfix store in Bedford, added: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation.

"Staff from across the business have held a variety of fundraising events to raise vital funds for the foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”