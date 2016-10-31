Bedford company voted one of the world’s best workplaces

The science-based technology company 3M, which has its European distribution centre on Hudson Road in Bedford, has been named as one of the best places in the world to work.

The recognition follows research carried out by the organisation ‘Great Place to Work’ and the business magazine Fortune, with 3M being ranked as one of the world’s 25 best multinational workplaces.

This research considered confidential assessments made by 3M employees of a number of factors including their jobs, managers, colleagues, opportunities for training and the help they’re given to achieve a good work/life balance.

The company’s UK and Ireland managing director Christiane Gruen, said: “We’re delighted that the company has received such great recognition – especially as it’s based on how 3M employees view the organisation they work for.”

Kim Peters, executive vice president of Great Place to Work congratulated the companies singled out for recognition.

“These organisations are well known because their brands appear around the globe. But behind these successful brands are high-trust workplaces where the vast majority of employees feel valued, well treated and that their work makes a difference,” she said.