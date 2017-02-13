Bedford company launches Easter egg hunt phone app

The Bedford Chroncilse app is re-launching for the coming Easter Holidays.

Following the success of the app which was launched at the start of the 2016 Autumn half-term, the free fun app will return for the Easter Holiday.

This time there are loads more features and some yummy chocolate prizes to be won.

Virtual ‘eggs’ will be hidden across Bedford and the aim of the game is to find them all.

There are some located in Bedford town centre as well as in some of Bedford’s parks.

It is easy to play, players simply download the free app and set their location - now the hunt can begin.

There is a map to help navigate and clues to help users find the hidden eggs.

As before there will also be some interesting, ‘Did You Knows’ and ‘Cool Facts’ about Bedford’s past, so players will find out a bit more about some of the locations they visit that they might not have known before.

So not only will the app get players out and about they may even learn some things about Bedford’s fascinating story along the way.

Once all the virtual ‘eggs’ have been collected players can enter into a free prize draw to be in with a chance to win a real Chocolate Easter Egg or two!

Karen Fryc from The Bedford Chronicles, said: ‘We were delighted by the response the app received when it was first launched last year, especially as something like this has never been done in Bedford before, and we are so excited that we have been able to bring it back this Easter.

“We have been working hard with Andrew from Digitwell Solutions who has been able to incorporate lots of new technology to make the app even bigger and better.”

The app can be played by anyone who has access to an Android or iPhone and is completely free to download and play.

The app itself will run for four weeks across the Easter holiday and will launch on March 25.