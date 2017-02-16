Bedford commuters left stranded after train doors stop working

Rail commuters have slammed Thameslink services because train doors will not open.

Trains travelling to and from London and Bedford have been displaying a ‘doors not in use’ warning whilst passengers attempted to get off and on.

Amanda Devlin, 24, commutes to London every day and regularly works nights.

She was stuck on the 1:14am train to Bedford after the doors would not let her exit at Flitwick.

She said: “It was really scary, I was running up and down the train desperately trying to get off at my station, but the doors just weren’t opening.

“After banging on the drivers door and getting no response, I had to stay on the train to Bedford and change just to go back.

“I complained to the driver when I finally got off at the wrong station, and he had no idea the doors hadn’t opened.

“There’s CCTV all over these trains, what if I was being attacked or raped? He had no idea was what happening.”

Amanda has lodged an official complaint with Thameslink, who offered her £5 in compensation for the delay.

She added: “I think feeling safe on a train is priceless.”

Jake McCann who also commutes to London, had the same problem at London Euston station on Tuesday evening.

“Trains from London to Bedford are fairly regular,” he explains. “But every time I tried to get on one of them, the doors just wouldn’t open. “I was stood on the platform staring at these trains wondering if the next one would let me on and I’d eventually get home.

“It was rush hour, really busy and so frustrating.”

Roger Perkins, for Thameslink, said: “We’re very sorry to hear about these experiences and are investigating what happened.”