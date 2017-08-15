bedford commuters face price hike as well as proposed worse service

Commuters will see the price of regulated rail fares rise by up to 3.6 per cent from January - the largest increasein five years.

The hike will affect season tickets, as well as ‘anytime’ and some off-peak fares.

Mayor Dave Hodgson was unimpressed.

He said: “By announcing another big fares hike, the government is adding insult to injury for local rail users.

“Not only is Bedford facing the prospect of a slower, poorer rail service with the proposed loss of peak-time intercity fast trains, but people are being forced to pay more and more in fares.

“We will fight the loss of intercity peak trains every step of the way on behalf of rail users, and I encourage everyone to have their own say in the government’s consultation.”