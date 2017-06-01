Bedford College students prepare for Wizard of Oz performance

A colourful version of The Wizard of Oz is being staged at Bedford College’s South Bank Theatre by students.

Shows began last Friday and tickets are avaliable on the door at £8 for adults and £5 concessions.

Bedford College performing arts students go on to careers in theatre and more across the UK, so this is a chance to catch some ‘before they were famous’. A college spokesman said: “Bedford has its own stage school here at the South Bank Arts Centre where young people from the age of 16 can take their first steps towards RADA and the best dance and drama universities.” For more information on the college visit the www.bedford.ac.uk