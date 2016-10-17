Bedford College has record numbers of post-16 students

Record numbers of students have signed up to the campuses of Bedford and Shuttleworth College and the Bedford Sixth Form this autumn term.

More than 15,000 are signed up on the student role call.

Already the largest provider of post-16 education in the county and sending the most young people on to university and top class apprenticeships, the College is now offering a wider range of degree-level courses than ever before.

This means those aged 16 can complete courses from art to engineering with links to employers, undertake work experience, secure jobs and go on to higher educational studies all under the Bedford College banner.

Finding out about life outside of school, were students who visited the freshers’ fairs where they met more than 60 organisations giving them on advice on how to enter the adult world safely and securely.

Among the many offers were deals on meals from “Love Bedford” businesses who love to win custom from the 1,000s of students who pour into the town each weekday and a sporting life deal from Fusion who run various “council” facilities.

Fusion is one of the many 100s of local employers which has close links with Bedford College.

Overall 600 students voted in the UK Youth Parliament survey, 350 signed up for clubs and sports.