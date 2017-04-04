Bedford civic visit marks new era for school

Staff and developers where joined by Mayor Dave Hodgson on a visit to the site of new school, Great Ouse Primary Academy.

Principle Paul Ives, was joined by the Mayor and representatives involved in the building project.

The school is being built by developers and will be leased to the Sharnbrook Academy Federation by the council.

This major project will provide a new 420 place primary school for four-11 year olds and 32 place pre-school, serving local communities in and around King’s Field, St Andrews and North Bedford.

Principle Paul Ives, who is currently the head teacher of Margaret Beaufort Middle School, said: “The Sharnbrook Academy Federation team at Great Ouse Primary Academy are developing a school that thinks and dreams big for its pupils.

“Expectations will be high for all who make up the Great Ouse Primary Academy community and these standards reflect the wonderful physical environment we are developing to enable children to flourish within and beyond the school walls.

“We are committed to developing learners who are resilient, learners who are focused and learners who are aspirational in their goals.”

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson added: “Good schools are central to their local communities, and it is wonderful to see Great Ouse Primary taking shape amongst the new housing here.

“The school is on track for its opening in September, and the school is shaping up to provide an excellent learning environment.”

For more information visit www.greatouseprimary.co.uk.