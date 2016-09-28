Bedford charity gets helping hand to repair night shelter

The King’s Arms Project in Bedford is celebrating after being awarded £3,646 worth of funding from The Screwfix Foundation.

The foundation launched in April 2013 and donates funding to help a variety of local projects throughout the UK, from repairing buildings and improving community facilities, to improving the homes of people living with sickness or disability.

The King’s Arm Project provides support to over 500 clients every year through services which include providing weekly free hot meals, skills for life training courses, running a 14-bed hostel and a 18-bed night shelter and a rough sleeper outreach service.

Steve Westwood from the King’s Arms Project, said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much needed funds to support our charity.

“Kings Arms Project has supported thousands of people out of homelessness in Bedford since 1989 and we believe that that there is no such thing as a hopeless case. “Our aim is to break the poverty-cycle and reliance on the benefits system, and move clients into becoming contributing members of their local communities, free from social exclusion.

“The funding will be used towards the cost of installing an energy efficient boiler into our night shelter.

“We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the fundraising – it’s been a great help to us.”

Jamie Goodman, store manager of the Bedford Screwfix store, said: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation.

“Staff from across the business have held a variety of fundraising events to raise vital funds for The Screwfix Foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”

For more information about The Screwfix Foundation, visit screwfixfoundation.com.