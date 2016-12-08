Bedford canine team welcomes 100th puppy

Celebration was in the air at the Canine Partners puppy training centre in Bedford as they welcomed their 100th puppy.

Pixie was born in September to Faith, a Canine Partner brood bitch that was also trained at the centre two years ago.

Now, the special youngster is about to start an important journey that will see her learn how to carry out a range of everyday tasks so she can bring a new lease of life to a disabled person.

She will learn basic obedience before heading into advanced training.

Pixie is currently being looked after by Nerissa and Roger Gould from Wilstead who are helping out with her initial training.