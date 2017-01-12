Bedford business will help countries in aid crisis

A Bedford company is providing more than 1,000 sanitation units to help people in flood stricken Malawi.

The firm is working with children’s charity UNICEF to export the emergency sanitation equipment to support the aid programme in Malawi following heavy flooding.

Dunster House, the garden and lifestyle products company, based in Caxton Road, will supply 300 sanitation solutions followed by 880 ‘superstructures’ for additional aid.

A spokesman for Dunster House, said: “The floods in Malawi left 230,000 people without adequate access to sanitation.

“This order sees us win our largest order of this size following the delivery of superstructures to Chad in 2014.”

The company, which has more than 20 years’ experience in garden building manufacturing, is involved in a number of similar humanitarian projects. It has dedicated the last six years to developing technology to help provide potential solutions for humanitarian aid across the globe.