Bedford boy, 8, leading charge to raise awareness about endangered Rhino

Eight-year-old George Simmonds is on a mission – to save rhinos. George is passionate about animals - particularly rhinos - and is attempting four fundraising challenges in aid of Save the Rhino International. George, who suffers with autism and ADHD, hopes to raise awareness of the plight of rhino poaching and to raise money to protect the remaining five species of rhino. On Saturday, September 9, George is hosting a “Rhino Charge”fundraiser selling homemade rhino fairy cakes and biscuits from 2p –4pm at the Kiosk in Russell Park, Bedford.

Said mum Liz: “George and I will be both dressed in the infamous “London Marathon” rhino costumes and will encourage friends and family to walk from the Kiosk in the park along the Embankment with us to help raise awareness. We’d love as many people as possible to join in. The more the merrier.”

September 22 is World Rhino Day and George’s school have agreed to help support him in a fundraising event. On September 23 mum Liz will be walking a marathon through London in the 10kg rhino costume to raise money and awareness. Finally, on September 29, George is hosting a “Rhino Rocks” disco at the Ent Shed, Gordon Arms in Bedford.

“Animals have been a real source of comfort to George over the last few years and his passion for rhinos has helped him communicate, write and build his confidence and self-esteem,” explained Liz.

“George was very lucky last October to see white rhino in the wild in South Africa and since then his drive and passion to make people aware of the rhino’s plight, has gone from strength to strength.”