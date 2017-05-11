Bedford Borough Council wants your view on online safety

As a result of the work that Bedford Borough Council’s Early Help team completed last year, it was discovered that some young people were frequently using social media inappropriately and unaware of the legal and personal implications.

The data from this project was sourced from upper/ secondary schools in Bedford Borough, and explored issues surrounding drug and alcohol use with young people.

Early Help are in the process of conducting further research to look at social media usage amongst young people, and would like to extend this to include parents and professionals. The research will influence Early Help’s strategies for the future.

Cllr Shan Hunt, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Social Care, said: “Keeping young people safe online is a joint effort. Together, we can try to think of ways to always stay one step ahead of those that will exploit the innocent. By educating individuals about online safety, we eliminate many of the risks.”

As part of this research, Early Help are very keen to seek the views of parents and carers, and would greatly appreciate it if you could take the time to complete the surveys as this would allow us to gain a clearer picture of the current situation.

The surveys are anonymous and the findings will be used to develop and improve services available to young people, and their families in Bedford Borough.

The parent and carer surveys can be accessed via www.forms.bedford.gov.uk/socialmedia