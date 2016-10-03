Bedford Borough Council host conference for national adoption week

At an adoption event next week, Bedford Borough Council hope to teach residents about the importance and rewards that can come from adopting a child.

Next week is national adoption week and the council is highlighting that 18 children and babies in Bedford are currently waiting to be adopted.

Last year the council placed 12 children and young people with adoptive families.

National adoption week aims to encompass all aspects of adoption, to demystify and clarify the adoption process, reflect the challenges of adoptive parenting, share individual stories, showcase and signpost to best practice and invite anyone whose life or heart is touched by it.

Councillor Shan Hunt, portfolio holder for children’s social care at Bedford Borough Council, said: “If anyone over 21 could provide a child with a loving home, we would be keen to have a chat with them to outline the support we offer every step of the way.

“Prospective adoptive parents simply need to provide love, time and lifetime commitment to a child.”

An adoptive parent, who has been through the process with Bedford Borough Council, said: “We already have a biological child of our own and always wanted a second biological child, but it just didn’t happen, so we went down the adoption route.

“We looked into it and went to an open evening at the council and then just took it from there.

“When our child moved in with us in February this year, it literally brought ‘life’ to our home, he is such a character and he has made our family feel complete.

“There are challenges in becoming an adoptive parent, but when the child actually moves in, and you watch them thrive, it gives you a huge sense of joy.”

The information evening will take place from 6.15pm at Borough Hall on October 19.

If you are interested in finding out more on adoption, ring 01234 718718 or email adoptionandfoster@bedford.gov.uk.