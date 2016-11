The Christmas lights switch-on marked the official start of the festive period in Bedford.

Hosted on the town’s embankment, families enjoyed visiting Santa with his live Cairngorm reindeer, entertainment from Britain’s Got Talent contestants Boogie Storm and a range of festive stalls.

The evening was topped off with a huge firework display over the water and social media users shared the joy on Twitter.

One said: “Amazing memories made, Happy Christmas!”