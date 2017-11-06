Bedford artist returns home for first local exhibition in two years

After exhibiting in Chicago, Lisbon and London over the last two years, Bedford artist Sue Hall returns to the town for her first local exhibition in two years.

Frescoes Coffee House in Mill Street is displaying 13 of Sue’s colourful and dramatic abstract original works spanning paintings old and new from her various collections, all of which are on sale.

Sue has had a very busy and successful year and her work is gaining considerable attention internationally. Following an exhibition at a prestigious gallery in Lisbon, Portugal, and a further ongoing exhibition at The Atkinson Collection Gallery in Chicago, as well as a number of exhibitions in central London, the invitation to show a range of her works at Frescoes came at a good time.

Sue said: “This is the perfect opportunity for me to show a wide range of paintings to a more local audience. I have found that different styles of abstract paintings within my various collections appeal to different people, and with that in mind I have tried to include paintings to attract a variety of tastes.”

Sue is rapidly gaining recognition and attention worldwide. She has signed a contract with a notable wallcoverings and fabrics producer based in Dallas, Texas and recently sold four paintings to a collector in Canada. Another painting has recently found a new home in Portugal and she continues to sell work locally and within the UK.

Sue is holding a studio sale, in order to make room for new works, with a number of her larger paintings on sale at reduced prices. Details on Sue’s website.

The exhibition at Frescoes continues until early January.

Further information at suehallart.co.uk