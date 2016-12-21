Be bright and safe in Bedfordshire this Christmas

Christmas lights are very festive and are becoming more popular often no longer just restricted to the tree.

Enjoy your lights but make sure that they are safe and fit for use is the message from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

After 12 months packed away in the loft electric lights can become unsafe and become a fire risk.

Chloe Ford, community safety officer said: “To have a sparkling, bright and safe Christmas check your lights before you switch them on.

“Make sure that they are not damaged or broken and look out for loose wires.

“If you have a damaged or broken bulb only replace it with bulbs of the same type and rating as those originally supplied with the lights.

“If you do have new lights read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

“Always switch your lights off and unplug them before you go to bed or go out and keep them away from flammable decorations and materials that can burn easily.”

For more information visit www.bedsfire.com