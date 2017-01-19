Basement smoke damaged after rapid blaze in Bedford

Firefighters were called to a basement fire on Tuesday evening.

The fire in Pheonix Chambers was reported at 6.58pm after a mattress caught fire.

Firefighters from Bedford and Kempston responded to the incident and found the horsehair mattress ‘well alight’ in the basement with smoke pluming up to the ground floor.

The crews used hose reels and a water jet to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further.

The fire caused extensive smoke damage in the basement and into the stairwell and lobby.

Station commander Andy Draper, said: “This could have been a very serious incident that put the whole building at risk. Fortunately we were able to contain it quickly.”