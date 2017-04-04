Barbers take a short cut to bigger shop

A popular barber shop in Ampthill has moved to a new more central location.

Mayor of Ampthill Margaret Wilson was on hand to welcome Danny’s barber shop to bigger premises at 100a Dunstable Street and now has free wi-fi, papers and a Playstation!

Barber Danny has been based in the town since 2011, when he took over the business from Mick Baron who had run it since 1953.

There are now four barber shops in the town and Danny welcomes the competition.

He said: “The town has expanded over the last few years and there are plenty of schools too. Having so much choice is great for customers and it brings people into the town.

“Drop in business is good and my Thursday evening appointments, until 7pm, are proving very popular. People seem to enjoy our high standards of service and the relaxed atmosphere, as we get plenty of repeat business. We also have fun in the shop while we serve up a mix of traditional and modern haircuts. But don’t take my word for it, come down and see for yourself.”

Danny’s is open 8.30am to 6pm most weekdays (7pm on Thursdays) and from 8am to 3pm on a Saturday. Call 01525 404324 or just turn up.