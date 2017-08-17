Bank Holiday travel information and supermarket hours

Shops, trains, and roadworks may cause disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Train passengers going in or out of London are advised not to travel via Euston station as no trains will be running on Saturday 26 or Sunday 27 due to a major power shutdown

Supermarkets will also have different opening times on Monday 28 with most opening later and closing earlier.

Tesco Extra on Cardington Road will be open 9am-6pm. Tesco Metro on River Street will be open 9am-6pm and the Tesco Express on the High Street 7am-10pm.

Lidl on St Peter’s Street will be open as usual from 8am-10pm.

The M&S at Bedford Interchange will also be open as normal from 8am-8pm.

Boots pharmacy should be operating their normal Bank Holiday hours from 10am-4pm.

Roadworks on Castle Road may cause minor delays as well as a lane closure on the M1 between junction 12 and 13 from 9pm-5am.

For further advice, it is recommended to check online before travelling.