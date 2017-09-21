Bake-off contest is on for Macmillan

Keen cooks are being invited to a bake-off competition which will raise dough for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bloor Homes will be hosting its bake-off event at Goodacres Residential at 3 High Street, Kempston on Friday, September 29, from 10am to noon as part of the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The company is inviting members of the community to bring their best bakes to help raise funds for the charity.

All entries into the Bloor Homes Bake Off competition will be judged by estate agent founders Simon and Jack Goodacre from Goodacres Residential, before being sliced and sold, along with any other bought cakes, donated for the Macmillan fundraising event.

Bloor Homes sales director, Vanessa Macnee, said: “The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is such an iconic fundraising event for a really important charity that all of the team were really keen to get involved.

“We wanted to go the extra mile though and with the nation once again caught up in Bake Off fever we thought it would be really fun to host our own baking competition to raise extra money for Macmillan.

“The Bloor Homes team will be hitting the kitchens themselves to create their very best bakes and we would like to invite as many local residents as possible to get involved – they will be helping to raise funds for a fantastic cause and might even get crowned Bloor Homes Star Baker.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Bloor Homes Bake Off for Macmillan should bring their cakes to Goodacres Residential by 10.30am on the day.