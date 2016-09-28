Award winning record artist to perform at Bedfordshire school

Award-winning recording artist Rachael Sage is making her highly anticipated return to UK by performing at a Bedfordshire school.

Rachael will be performing at Alameda Middle School in Ampthill as part of her ‘Choreographic’ UK Tour.

This sees her performing at prestigious dance schools across the UK in association with Dance Proms which culminates at The Royal Albert Hall on October 31.

The New York City based singer ‘envisioned each song as a fully-choreographed multi-media experience’ while making the album.

The result is an inspired set of piano-based chamber-pop merging orchestral elements with her signature blend of folk, pop and rock.

Rachael said: “Making this album was a meditation on my lifelong relationship to ballet and more recently, to lyrical dance.

“Dance gave me virtually everything I cherish as an artist: melody, expressiveness, a sense of ensemble, a love of costume and fashion, and foremost, discipline.”