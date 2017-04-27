Avid skipper attempts to break world record in Bedford

Bedford skipping coach Pete Thompson hopes to have beaten the world record for the most crossovers in 60 seconds.

Pete took on the challenge at the Empire nightclub in Mill Street, Bedford, on National Skipping Day.

Skipping enthusiast Pete runs local club ‘Skip Beatz’ to promote positive behaviour within young children in schools.

The club also promotes health and fitness through speed skipping to music under ultraviolet lights.

SkipBeatz practices and promotes ‘exercise behaviour’ which is sport intervention and involves young people participating in a range of sports.

And, says Pete, students enter a journey through SkipBeatz – one of discovery about values they show to becoming successful in life.

On attempting the world record, skipping champion Pete said: “The unofficial score is 112 crossovers in 60 seconds, beating the target record of 90.

“The crossovers were counted on slow motion footage.

“I now have to send the footage, witness statements and timekeeper statements to Guinness World Records as evidence to have the record adjudicated/confirmed.

“This should take a few weeks, I really enjoyed the event, and loved showcasing my skills for friends, family, media and the Mayor of Bedford.

“I loved the process of what I have done to get here, in terms of training, nutrition and mindset.

“I plan to next attempt the world record for the longest ever continuous skip of over 33 hours .”

> For more information about Pete and SkipBeatz, visit his website www.skipbeatz.com