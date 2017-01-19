Average house price increases by £40k in Bedford

House prices in Bedford have increased quicker than almost anywhere else in just one year.

Bedford has seen the fifth highest increase in England for average house price change between November 2015 and November 2016.

The average house increased by 16.4 per cent from £237,910 to £277,020.

The only areas in the country with a higher percentage increase were Barking and Dagenham, Maldon, Basildon and Rutland.

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson said: “Despite record housing delivery in recent years, house prices are still rising much faster than elsewhere simply because so many people want to live here.

“Ofsted has identified the borough’s high quality schooling and the vibrant rural and urban communities are quite simply great places to live.

“We need housing delivery to remain strong, while the government must act to reverse the shocking collapse in affordable housebuilding which has occurred across the country.”

Nick Kier, founding partner of Lane and Holmes estate agents, said: “The 34 minute train journey into London and the road travel links will massively boost the number of people moving to Bedford.

“It’s also a town with a mixture of good state and private schooling, we have the river and beautiful Victorian parks which are also big sellers.

“I used to call Bedford one of the country’s ‘best kept secrets’ but it’s just not a secret anymore, people are waking up to it now.”