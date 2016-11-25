Author calls for youngsters in Bedford to enter writing competition

A children’s author is calling on budding young writers in Bedford to get their literary careers in top gear and ‘express’ themselves in an all-new national writing competition.

Writer Isabelle King has been chosen by National Express to launch its ‘Express Yourself’ short story competition, launched in celebration of the coach company’s new onboard entertainment system VUER (view, unwind, enjoy, relax) which launches next Monday.

Isabelle, is joining the UK’s largest coach operator in a call for children aged seven to 16 to get creative and submit short stories inspired by the theme of ‘happy travelling’.

Youngsters are invited to let their creative juices run riot and submit original travel tales.

Inspiration can come from anywhere – be it their own real-life experiences or something from the depths of their imaginations.

Winning stories will then be published in an online storybook in ‘VUER’, for passengers to enjoy as they travel - they will have a chance to be read by the millions of people who travel with National Express every year. Each winner will also get a £50 cheque as prize money.

Isabelle, who is well known for her book ‘The Norfolk Storybook’, and will be judging entries from Bedford, encouraged local children to get involved.

She said: “This competition is all about journeys and travelling as the people reading it are going to be coach passengers, but the journey you write about could be fictional or real.

“I’d love every child in Bedford to have a go, it doesn’t matter if you think you’re not a writer, everyone has a story.

“Writing is one of the best ways of expressing your ideas, unlocking your creative side, and this is a great opportunity to share it.”

Entrants should write a story of up to but no more than 1,000 words, and they have until December 31 to submit it to david.wrottesley@nationalexpress.com Alternatively, children can post stories to The Story Team, National Express House, Mill Lane Birmingham B5 6DD.

For more information about coach travel or to book visit: www.nationalexpress.com

To find out more about Isabelle’s books visit: www.isabelleking.net